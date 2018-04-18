72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Plane victim's death attributed to impact trauma

1 hour 25 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, April 18 2018 Apr 18, 2018 April 18, 2018 7:54 PM April 18, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia's medical examiner says that a woman killed when she was partially blown out of a Southwest Airlines plane died of blunt impact trauma to her head, neck and torso.
  
Spokesman James Garrow of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health said Wednesday evening that Jennifer Riordan's death was ruled accidental.
  
Riordan was killed and seven others were injured after the twin-engine 737 blew an engine at 30,000 feet Tuesday and got hit by shrapnel.
  
Federal investigators are still trying to figure out how the window came out of the plane. National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert  Sumwalt says that the woman was wearing a seatbelt and sitting next to the window.
  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days