Plane makes emergency landing in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Southwest Airlines says that one of its planes heading from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Dallas' Love Field landed safely in Philadelphia.

Tracking data from FlightAware.com shows the flight was heading west over New York's southern tier when it abruptly turned toward Philadelphia.

Passengers were seen walking off the plane on the tarmac at the airport and the left engine of the plane is damaged.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Messages seeking comment from the Federal Aviation Administration weren't immediately returned.