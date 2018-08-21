93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Plane blows 2 tires on takeoff, will try emergency landing

1 hour 57 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 August 21, 2018 1:06 PM August 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC

TETERBORO, N.J. (AP) - A plane that blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport has been circling over Connecticut before what authorities say will be an attempt to make an emergency landing at an airport in Massachusetts.

The Gulfstream IV jet was carrying 16 passengers when it left Teterboro Airport around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. The pilot soon realized what had happened and began circling the airport for about 30 minutes before the jet was diverted.

The jet was headed to London Luton Airport in Luton, England. The Federal Aviation Administration says it was diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Flight tracking service flightradar24.com showed the flight circling over Stamford and Bridgeport in southern Connecticut on the Long Island Sound shortly after 1 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days