Plan would reserve oil spill money for Gulf Coast projects

Monday, January 15 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. - The Mississippi Senate is working on a plan to reserve oil spill settlement money for use on projects along the Gulf Coast.
  
The Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday passed Senate Bill 2186 , sending it to the full Senate for a vote later. It would create the Gulf Coast Restoration Reserve Fund.
  
BP is paying Mississippi $750 million over 17 years in economic damages payments because of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Coast lawmakers want the money reserved for projects in their part of the state, but some lawmakers further inland say the oil spill caused economic problems elsewhere, too.
  
A similar bill passed the Senate last year but died in the House because leaders said it lacked details of how money would be distributed.
