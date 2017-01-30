55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Plan for Trump state visit sparks increased opposition

1 hour 47 minutes 59 seconds ago January 30, 2017 Jan 30, 2017 Monday, January 30 2017 January 30, 2017 7:22 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

LONDON -The British prime minister's office says a state visit by President Donald Trump later this year will go ahead, despite increasing calls for it to be canceled over Trump's temporary ban on residents of seven majority-Muslim countries entering the United States.

Prime Minister Theresa May's Downing St. office says, "An invitation has been extended and accepted."

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days