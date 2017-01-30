55°
Latest Weather Blog
Plan for Trump state visit sparks increased opposition
LONDON -The British prime minister's office says a state visit by President Donald Trump later this year will go ahead, despite increasing calls for it to be canceled over Trump's temporary ban on residents of seven majority-Muslim countries entering the United States.
Prime Minister Theresa May's Downing St. office says, "An invitation has been extended and accepted."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Long-time public servant dies in Pointe Coupee house fire
-
Woman found dead on I-12 reported missing before Christmas
-
WATCH: Fire crews battle huge fire Saturday
-
Department of Education revokes license of child care center in Ascension
-
Teen rushed to hospital after crashing stolen truck on Greenwell Street