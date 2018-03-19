Pitchfork-wielding assailant attacks man inside home, leads deputies on chase

THIBODAUX - A man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked another man with a pitchfork before fleeing from police.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Colby Perez entered the victim's home around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies learned that Perez had allegedly stormed into the home with a pitchfork and announced he was going to kill the man, who had filed a protective order against him.

The sheriff's office says Perez struck the man in the head multiple times with the gardening tool before and then fled the scene. Deputies soon found the vehicle, which was borrowed from a relative and never returned, at a truck stop in Mathews.

Officers tried to cut off Perez with a spike strip on LA 1, but the accused attacker turned in to a nearby parking lot and jumped out the vehicle. Perez initially seemed to cooperate, but he soon began aggressively resisting deputies before he was finally taken into custody.

The sheriff's later learned that Perez had been arrested after another incident involving the same victim back in December. He was charged with simple battery and ordered to stay away from that person.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries. He was later transferred to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

Perez was booked with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of stolen things, and violation of a protective order. He was also booked on a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, as well as a warrant for contempt of court for Thibodaux City Court. His total bond is set at $146,400.