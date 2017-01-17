Pit bull owner arrested after dogs kill child in Atlanta

80°
January 17, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image via The Atlanta-Journal Constitution

ATLANTA - Police say they have arrested the owner of two pit bulls that killed one child and injured another in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police Sgt. Warren Pickard says Cameron Tucker was arrested after the children were attacked while walking to a bus stop about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pickard says one of the dogs was shot by officers.

Atlanta Public Schools officials say the children attended F.L. Stanton Elementary School. The injured child is in stable condition at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

Neighbor Shamonte Clayton says he awoke to the sound of screams. He ran outside, saw one pit bull standing over a girl and eventually ran the dog off.

Pickard says a crisis team was sent to Stanton to provide grief counseling for students and staff.

