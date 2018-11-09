55°
Pipe bombs defendant faces 30-count indictment

52 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 November 09, 2018 11:50 AM November 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - The man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump has been indicted on charges carrying a potential penalty of life in prison.
  
The 30-count indictment in Manhattan federal court was filed on Friday against Cesar Sayoc.
  
Sayoc was arrested in Florida on five charges carrying a potential sentence upon conviction of nearly 50 years.
  
None of the devices - some of which arrived at New York addresses - exploded.
  
A message left with Sayoc's lawyer was not immediately returned.
  
Sayoc appeared in New York earlier this week. He was held without bail.
  
Prosecutors say evidence against Sayoc includes DNA linking him to 10 of the explosive devices and fingerprints on two of them.

