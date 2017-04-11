Pineville man's body pulled from Indian Creek Reservoir

ALEXANDRIA - The body of an 18-year-old Pineville resident has been pulled from the Indian Creek Reservoir in Rapides Parish.



Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents say emergency personnel recovered Orlando Banks' body around 5:30 p.m. Monday.



Witnesses say Banks was one of four people in a vessel as they approached a rope swing on the bank around 2:30 p.m. One of the occupants jumped into the water and swam to shore near the swing. Banks followed but struggled to stay afloat before going under.



The occupants of the vessel and the person on the bank unsuccessfully tried to find Banks and get him out of the water. They later called for help and Banks' body was found in about 12 feet of water, about 40 feet from the bank.