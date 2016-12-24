Pilot injured when small plane flips while landing

Image via KTBS

SHREVEPORT - The pilot of a small plane was injured when the plane flipped while landing at Shreveport's downtown airport.



Shreveport news media reported that the accident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.



Authorities said the pilot was hospitalized with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.



The pilot was the only person aboard the plane. A witness told KTBS-TV the plane had just touched down on the runway when it bounced and flipped.



KSLA-TV reported that witnesses at the scene said it appeared the plane was caught by a strong gust of wind.