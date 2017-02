Piglet presumed dead in SACS store fire found alive

GONZALES - A piglet that was presumed dead in a fire at SACS Western Store Sunday has reportedly been found alive found alive.

According to a Facebook post, employees found the piglet wandering behind the store Tuesday afternoon. The piglet doesn't appear to have suffered any major injuries.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be a heat lamp used to keep the piglet warm in the animal sales area.