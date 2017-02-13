Piglet, 2 rabbits dead in Sac's Western Store fire

GONZALES - Some animals at a popular Gonzales institution did not survive after a fire broke out Sunday evening.

The Gonzales Fire Department responded to a fire at Sac's Western Store on Burnside Avenue just before 6:20 p.m.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be a heat lamp used to keep a piglet warm in the animal sales area. The piglet and two rabbits did not survive the fire. Store employees were able to locate an iguana alive.

Over 20 firefighters were called to the scene after a passing motorist alerted crews to the blaze. It took them approximately 50 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Fire damage was limited to the section of the building that housed animals and outdoor supplies, according to officials. The entire building sustained significant smoke damage. Total damage is estimated at $100,000, with additional damage to inventory.

Two firefighters sustained heat-related injuries. Officials say one was transported to a local hospital by paramedics in good condition, and the other was treated and released on scene.