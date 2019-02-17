Picture Perfect: LSU Gymnastics scores season high 197.650 in Win over Missouri

Courtesy: LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE - The fifth-ranked LSU gymnastics squad doubled up this weekend and turned over a season-high score of 197.650 to top No.15 Missouri Sunday afternoon at the Maravich Center.

With a win Friday night in Missouri at the GymQuarters Invitational and a victory on Sunday, LSU improves to 7-3 overall and 2-3 in the SEC.

LSU’s coaching staff annually works a two-meet weekend into the regular-season schedule to help simulate what they'll face during the postseason.

Rotation Scores:

LSU

Vault - 49.350 | Bars - 49.425 | Beam - 49.325 | Floor - 49.550

Missouri

Vault - 48.450 | Bars - 48.900 | Beam - 48.900 | Floor - 49.225

Next Up:

No. 5 LSU will travel to Arkansas next Friday inside the Barnhill Arena.