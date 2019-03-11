Pickup truck stolen at gunpoint in Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man who stole a truck at gunpoint after two other failed carjacking attempts Monday morning.

The robbery was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Park Drive. The area is surrounded by houses and apartment buildings.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the robber tried to steal two other vehicles in the neighborhood before eventually taking a gray 2001 Toyota Tundra crew cab. Deputies said the vehicle had a temporary Louisiana license plate marked '18115389'.

The suspect is described as a black male, with a medium build and low haircut or no hair. He is approximately 5’11 to 6’1 and 30-50 years of age. He was armed with a silver pistol and was last seen wearing a tan or gold-colored vest, dark pants and one shoe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225)389-5000.