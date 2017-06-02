81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pickup truck crashes into house, killing 1 in Dallas suburb

1 hour 58 minutes 25 seconds ago June 02, 2017 Jun 2, 2017 Friday, June 02 2017 June 02, 2017 5:41 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WSB

MESQUITE, Texas - Authorities say a man died and a woman was injured when an 18-year-old drunk driving suspect crashed into the bedroom of a home in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite.

Mesquite police say the driver of the pickup truck crashed into the house Thursday night. The driver, Steven Tutt, was arrested on an intoxication manslaughter charge. He remained in jail Friday morning. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

Police say said 42-year-old Jose Reyes died from injuries sustained in the crash. Police say 43-year-old Yesenia Vasquez was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police say neither Tutt nor his 24-year-old passenger was injured in the crash. The passenger was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days