PHOTOS: Truck spills load of tires onto busy Slidell roadway after crash involving train

SLIDELL - Two busy intersections in St. Tammany Parish were shut down Monday morning after a freight train collided with a truck carrying tires.

Photos posted by the Slidell Police Department show the huge mess near the intersection of Front Street and Gause Boulevard.

Police say only minor injuries were reported in the crash.

Railroad crossings at that location and Front Street and West Hall will be closed for several hours, according to officials.