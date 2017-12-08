PHOTOS: Snow day | Dec. 8, 2017 51 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, December 08 2017 Dec 8, 2017 December 08, 2017 6:32 AM December 08, 2017 in News Source: WBRZ Share: Denham Springs, La. courtesy of Landon Richard Denham Springs, La. courtesy of Landon Richard Denham Springs, La. courtesy of Landon Richard Central, La. courtesy of Janet Dodson Baton Rouge, La. courtesy of Ashley Guglielmo Gonzales, La. courtesy of Todd Himel Gonzales, La. courtesy of Todd Himel Baton Rouge, La. courtesy of Sharon Jackson Prairieville, La. courtesy of Jared Melancon Denham Springs, La. courtesy of Margaret Tate Watson, La. Baton Rouge, La. Courtesy of Lauren Hickman Denham Springs, La. courtesy of @Taysha94 Denham Springs, La. courtesy of @Taysha94 Denham Springs, La. courtesy of @Taysha94 Baton Rouge, La. courtesy of Tammy Meunier Prairieville, La. courtesy of DeShonne Sonnier Prairieville, La. courtesy of DeShonne Sonnier Bueche, La. courtesy of Melanie Budd Baton Rouge, La. courtesy of Shell Bell Courtesy of Alec Tull Baton Rouge, La. courtesy of Lisa Lee Baton Rouge, La. courtesy of Lisa Lee Courtesy of Brian LeJeune? Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La. courtesy of LSU Pix Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La. courtesy of LSU Pix Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La. courtesy of LSU Pix Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La. courtesy of LSU Pix Baton Rouge, La. courtesy of Rebekah Johnson Maricelli Baton Rouge, La. courtesy of Rebekah Johnson Maricelli Denham Springs, La. courtesy of John Z. Have pictures you'd like to send to us? Email them to news@wbrz.com or tweet us @WBRZ! Report a Typo