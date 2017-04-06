Photos show vandalism at Runnels School

BATON ROUGE - Runnels School administrators say someone spray painted vulgar images on its campus earlier this week.

School officials say the vandalism happened on April 3 was confined to the high school. Photos show spray painted lockers and stairways including a slur.

“It is painful and disappointing that our school family should have to face yet another challenge after making such a strong recovery from the flood,” a statement from the school said.

Administrators say damage was repaired immediately and classes are continuing as usual. Efforts are being made to identify the perpetrators.