57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Photos show vandalism at Runnels School

8 hours 30 minutes 54 seconds ago April 06, 2017 Apr 6, 2017 Thursday, April 06 2017 April 06, 2017 2:09 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE - Runnels School administrators say someone spray painted vulgar images on its campus earlier this week.

School officials say the vandalism happened on April 3 was confined to the high school. Photos show spray painted lockers and stairways including a slur.

“It is painful and disappointing that our school family should have to face yet another challenge after making such a strong recovery from the flood,” a statement from the school said.

Administrators say damage was repaired immediately and classes are continuing as usual. Efforts are being made to identify the perpetrators.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days