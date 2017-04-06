57°
Latest Weather Blog
Photos show vandalism at Runnels School
BATON ROUGE - Runnels School administrators say someone spray painted vulgar images on its campus earlier this week.
School officials say the vandalism happened on April 3 was confined to the high school. Photos show spray painted lockers and stairways including a slur.
“It is painful and disappointing that our school family should have to face yet another challenge after making such a strong recovery from the flood,” a statement from the school said.
Administrators say damage was repaired immediately and classes are continuing as usual. Efforts are being made to identify the perpetrators.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gas tax could increase 20 cents per gallon
-
Gonzales Police Department receive first batch of body cameras
-
As court hears case over woman's will, leaders demand action at Council...
-
Power outage at Mall of Louisiana caused heavy traffic
-
WATCH: California man attacks cashier after debit card declined