Photos show rescue on I-10 after vehicle overturns

BATON ROUGE – A crash that caused a vehicle to overturn blocked the three left lanes on I-10 West at the I-10/I-110 split Wednesday afternoon.

According to DOTD, the lanes reopened later in the afternoon with traffic reaching to Bluebonnet Boulevard.

Baton Rouge Police say an 18-wheeler was traveling in the inside lane of I-10 West when traffic came to an abrupt stop. The driver reportedly moved to the middle lane and struck another car, causing it to overturn.

Photos from the scene showed crews working to rescue the driver from the vehicle after it overturned near the split.

Authorities say the two drivers involved were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.