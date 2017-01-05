Photos show crews extinguish fire on oil platform in Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard has reported that a fire on an oil production platform near Grand Isle has been extinguished.

The fire was reported extinguished on Thursday around 6:15 a.m. The Coast Guard Sector New Orleans was notified of a fire on a Renaissance Offshore LLC oil production platform at 2:30 a.m., 80 miles south of Grand Isle in the Gulf of Mexico.

There were four people on the platform at the time of the fire. All four people were evacuated into the water and were recovered by an offshore vessel. There were no reported injuries and no reports of any pollution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.