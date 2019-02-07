74°
PHOTOS: Remembering Cpl. Shane Totty

Thursday, February 07 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Cpl. Shane Totty was escorting a funeral procession on Jones Creek Road when a pick-up truck pulled in front of his motorcycle last week.

He will be laid to rest at Greenoaks Memorial Park later today.

 

This post will be dedicated to photos from his funeral service.

