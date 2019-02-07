81°
PHOTOS: Remembering Cpl. Shane Totty
BATON ROUGE - Cpl. Shane Totty was escorting a funeral procession on Jones Creek Road when a pick-up truck pulled in front of his motorcycle last week.
He will be laid to rest at Greenoaks Memorial Park later today.
Fallen officer Shane Totty to be laid to rest Thursdayhttps://t.co/1IaUODBJgM pic.twitter.com/eEkcYCt1E2— WBRZ News (@WBRZ) February 7, 2019
This post will be dedicated to photos from his funeral service.
