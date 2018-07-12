91°
PHOTOS: Passerby catches heartwarming moment outside local Walmart

3 hours 46 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, July 12 2018 Jul 12, 2018 July 12, 2018 2:26 PM July 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS - A woman took to Facebook to share a heartwarming act of compassion she spotted outside an area Walmart Wednesday.

The woman who saw the sweet interaction unfold said she was waiting in the parking lot when an elderly man pulled up in a van. A worker who was collecting carts saw the man struggling to get onto a motorized scooter, so he dropped what he was doing to lend a helping hand.

She says the worker kept a smile on his face the whole time.

It was brief, but Kim Bass says she had to share the "beautiful moment" in hopes that it would bring smiles to others.

