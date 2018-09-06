PHOTOS: LSU unveils 'The Chute', a new premium drinking spot in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE - LSU is showing off it's new premium hangout in Tiger Stadium where fans will be allowed to drink alcohol during football games.

The photos posted online Thursday, just two days before the Tigers' first home game of the season, show off The Chute's various monitors and drink carts situated beneath the stands of the stadium.

The Chute is open for business this Saturday night! pic.twitter.com/GuOhspkUXx — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 6, 2018

The Chute will Saturday and allow entry to any fan 21-years of age or older with a game ticket. Located on the ground level of the south side of Tiger Stadium, The Chute will give fans the opportunity to buy beer and food while watching the game on a giant video board and numerous televisions.

According to a release, The Chute can hold more than 1,200 people and will span gates 23 to 28. The area will open two and half hours before kickoff and will close at the beginning of the fourth quarter each game.

Named after the tunnel used to enter and exit to the locker room at Tiger Stadium, Admission to The Chute is $20 and includes two beverages per person. Additional drinks can be purchased for $6 inside the premium area. Water and soft drinks will also be served.

Food service in The Chute will be provided by Burgersmith, which will serve its menu items cooked on-site from a food truck.

Visitors will not be allowed to take alcohol outside The Chute.