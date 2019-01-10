PHOTOS: Les Miles' Baton Rouge home goes up for sale

BATON ROUGE - With a new head coaching job lined up at the University of Kansas, former LSU coach Les Miles has put his Louisiana home on the market.

Miles' $1.5 million residence in south Baton Rouge was listed in the past week. The extravagant four-bedroom home in Willow Grove was built in 2017.

In November, Miles signed on with the University of Kansas. It's his first head coaching job since 2016, when he was fired from LSU after a 2-2 start to the season. Despite being terminated, Miles had a strong record of 114-34 at the university and won a national championship with the Tigers in 2007.

Miles is still a vocal supporter of LSU, publicly rooting for the Tigers on the regular.