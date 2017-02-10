PHOTOS: Large fire destroys Blind River Bar in Livingston Parish

MAUREPAS – Firefighters say a large fire caused "substantial damage" to the Blind River Bar in Livingston Parish Friday morning.

St. Amant Fire Chief James Leblanc said the fire has been extinguished and firefighters are now moving to clear up potential hotspots. Firefighters responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. Initial reports said that there was a large fire at Blind River Bar that was spreading to nearby structures.

Leblanc said the fire spread from Blind River Bar to two other nearby camps. The buildings suffered "substantial damage." Photos from the scene show firefighters battling the flames from fireboats.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Firefighters say an investigation into the incident will follow.

Blind River Bar is located near the intersection of Blind River and the diversion canal in Livingston Parish. It is only accessible by boat.

