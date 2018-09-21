PHOTOS: Huge load of mail scattered across Jefferson Highway amid afternoon traffic

81°
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - It was a bizarre scene on Jefferson Highway Thursday afternoon as a load of mail was apparently lost along the roadway.

The parcels were first sighted around 5 o'clock Thursday on Jefferson Highway near McCarroll Drive. Photos taken near the intersection show what appear to be thousands of envelopes scattered all across multiple lanes.

At least one hapless man was seen on the roadside trying to clean up the mess.

It's still unclear how the mail ended up scattered across the road in the first place.

