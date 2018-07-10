PHOTOS: Former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu selling his luxurious Arizona home

TUSCON, AZ - Former LSU football player Tyrann Mathieu is looking to sell his luxurious Arizona home as he changes teams this offseason.

TMZ Sports reports that Mathieu, better known by fans as the 'Honey Badger', is selling his home for $1.4 million. The 5,700-square-foot property touts six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, a movie theater, pool, hot tub, and a misting system.

Mathieu had just purchased the home in April 2017, but his departure from the Cardinals earlier this year all but guaranteed that the cornerback would be parting with his Arizona property as well.

The former Tiger was cut by the Cardinals after he refused to take a pay cut following the 2017 season. He has since been picked up on a one-year, $7 million deal with the Houston Texans.