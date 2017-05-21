68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
PHOTOS: Double rainbow spotted in Baton Rouge following afternoon storm

1 hour 20 minutes 10 seconds ago May 21, 2017 May 21, 2017 Sunday, May 21 2017 May 21, 2017 8:42 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Residents in the Baton Rouge area were treated to a pleasant surprise as storm clouds lifted late Sunday afternoon.

Several residents sent in pictures of a double rainbow after the heavy rains let up around 6:45 p.m. The multicolored band could spotted from all around Baton Rouge, including Tiger Park

Though the rain seems to have subsided Sunday, residents should remain cautious as a Flash Flood Watch is in effect starting Monday morning and continuing through Tuesday night.

If you have any interesting weather photos you'd like to share, be sure to tweet them at WBRZ Weather.

