PHOTOS: Double rainbow spotted in Baton Rouge following afternoon storm

BATON ROUGE - Residents in the Baton Rouge area were treated to a pleasant surprise as storm clouds lifted late Sunday afternoon.

Several residents sent in pictures of a double rainbow after the heavy rains let up around 6:45 p.m. The multicolored band could spotted from all around Baton Rouge, including Tiger Park

Though the rain seems to have subsided Sunday, residents should remain cautious as a Flash Flood Watch is in effect starting Monday morning and continuing through Tuesday night.

