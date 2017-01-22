PHOTOS: Deputies say man had to cling to tree as tornado destroyed his Natchez home

NATCHITOCHES – Authorities in Natchitoches Parish say multiple people were hurt Saturday after a possible tornado damaged homes near Natchez Louisiana.

Around 6:03 p.m. Saturday, authorities discovered significant damage to homes off La. Hwy 494 in Natchez and near Cane River Lake in Point Place.

Officials say two people were transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Others suffered minor injuries and bruises.

“One man in Point Place was sucked out of his brick home through the front door and thrown in his front yard,” the statement from NPSO said. “The home received heavy damage.”

Deputies say another man was lying in bed in his mobile home when a tornado destroyed his home and threw debris into Cane River Lake. The man was able to crawl out of the home and hold on to a tree while the storm passed.

“At this time, deputies believe 10-18 homes in the area were damaged by the possible tornado,” NPSO said.

A survey will have to be completed by the National Weather Service to confirm whether the damage was caused by a tornado. NPSO said it appears from images taken by private citizens during the storm that it was a tornado.

Sunday, deputies offered assitance to residents and distrubted tarps to residents suffering roof damage.