Damage reported after severe weekend weather

Several areas in Louisiana and Mississippi have reported storm damage after heavy storms Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, storm damage was reported in both East and West Baton Rouge. A funnel cloud was reported in EBR near the intersection of Perkins Road and Bluebonnet Road yesterday. Also in EBR, a tree reportedly fell on a home on Franwood Road and caused some damage.

Thousands of customers without power Sunday. Entergy reports that electricity had been restored for some people by Monday morning.

A similar situation was in Ascension Parish after a tree reportedly fell on a house and knocked down power lines near LA 22 in St. Amant. The area was also hit with a tornado. Officials say at least five homes, several vehicles, and some boats were damaged on Rogers A, B, and C roads. No injuries were reported.

I’m in St. Amant this morning where damage is widespread from last night’s storm. Homeowners tell me all of this happened in a matter of minutes @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/faWvKXmZPB — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) April 8, 2019

Over in Wilkinson County, Mississippi a possible funnel cloud was caught on video. The cloud was reported near Woodville. It's unknown if any injuries were reported.

Also in Wilkinson County, reports say a a tornado touched down in Centerville. Weather officials say trees were knocked down and a mobile home was damaged.