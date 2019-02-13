58°
PHOTOS: Car smashes through wall at Livingston Parish post office
SPRINGFIELD - Firefighters were called to a Livingston Parish post office after receiving reports that a car crashed into the side of the building.
Crews are currently working to stabilize a portion of the Springfield post office after a sedan apparently smashed through the corner of the building.
No injuries were reported. It's unclear what caused the crash at this time.
