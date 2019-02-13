63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

PHOTOS: Car smashes through wall at Livingston Parish post office

1 hour 46 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, February 13 2019 Feb 13, 2019 February 13, 2019 12:39 PM February 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SPRINGFIELD - Firefighters were called to a Livingston Parish post office after receiving reports that a car crashed into the side of the building.

Crews are currently working to stabilize a portion of the Springfield post office after a sedan apparently smashed through the corner of the building.

No injuries were reported. It's unclear what caused the crash at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days