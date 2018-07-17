PHOTOS: Apparent burglars caught in the act outside Ascension Parish home

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies have made one arrest and are looking to make another after two men were spotted burglarizing a shed in Ascension Parish.

The break-in reportedly happened Thursday afternoon at a residence along LA 431. The sheriff's office has released pictures of the two men photographed outside the home.

Deputies say the man seen wearing sunglasses has been identified as Rusty Chenevert. He was arrested Tuesday. Authorities are still looking for the other suspect, who has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.