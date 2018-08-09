Photo: Resource officer has 'mixed emotions' about first day of school

Photo: Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office

LAFOURCHE PARISH - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office shared a charming photo of one of its newest resource officers on his first day of school.

The caption reads "Deputy Matherne has mixed emotions about his first day of school." Matherene is shown with his Perry the Platypus lunch box and a back to school sign.