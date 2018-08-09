81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Photo: Resource officer has 'mixed emotions' about first day of school

Thursday, August 09 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office

LAFOURCHE PARISH - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office shared a charming photo of one of its newest resource officers on his first day of school.

The caption reads "Deputy Matherne has mixed emotions about his first day of school." Matherene is shown with his Perry the Platypus lunch box and a back to school sign.

