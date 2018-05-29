89°
Latest Weather Blog
Photo of baseball fan shielding JROTC member from rain goes viral
ATLANTA, GA- A photo of a patriotic baseball fan is going viral.
Respect. pic.twitter.com/wRe9T5bwYU— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 28, 2018
The photo shows an Atlanta Braves fan holding an umbrella over a JROTC member, WFTS reports. The kind gesture happened during the recognition of the POW-MIA Chair of Honor in the third inning at Suntrust Park in Atlanta on Memorial Day.
The news outlets report that during the ceremony, a Parkview High School U.S. Marine Corps JROTC member stood next to the chair in the rain. Seeing this, a fan opened his umbrella and held it above the student to shield him from the rain.
We’re proud to always have a chair designated for Prisoners of War at SunTrust Park. https://t.co/d4iYeMbaNr— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 28, 2018
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bluff Road overpass now closed for summer repairs
-
WATCH: Massive swarm of flies surround gas station in Slidell
-
Community mourning mother and son killed in fiery crash on I-12
-
Part of Bluff Road to be closed for the summer starting Tuesday
-
Thousands of flags fill State Capitol garden honoring fallen Louisiana heroes