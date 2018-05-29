89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Photo of baseball fan shielding JROTC member from rain goes viral

Tuesday, May 29 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA, GA- A photo of a patriotic baseball fan is going viral.

The photo shows an Atlanta Braves fan holding an umbrella over a JROTC member, WFTS reports. The kind gesture happened during the recognition of the POW-MIA Chair of Honor in the third inning at Suntrust Park in Atlanta on Memorial Day.

The news outlets report that during the ceremony, a Parkview High School U.S. Marine Corps JROTC member stood next to the chair in the rain. Seeing this, a fan opened his umbrella and held it above the student to shield him from the rain.

