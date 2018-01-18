22°
Photo Gallery: Icepocalypse 2018

Wednesday, January 17 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

As Wednesday's icy conditions caused many to stay home from work, school and really going anywhere, some were able to capture what they saw as Icepocalypse 2018. 

The photos and videos in this story are submitted by WBRZ viewers who were kind enough to share their moments with us. 

Check out this video of LSU's campus from Wednesday morning. 

Plank Road is covered in ice. 

The slick roads caused a catering van to spin out. 

Some skiers decided to have a little fun on the interstate. 

