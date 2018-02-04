60°
Philly cops use hydraulic fluid on poles to deter climbers

3 hours 7 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, February 04 2018 Feb 4, 2018 February 04, 2018 2:42 PM February 04, 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: The Boston Globe
PHILADELPHIA - While Philadelphia Eagles fans prepare for the Super Bowl, police are working to keep any victory celebrations firmly on the ground.
  
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that police officers were out Sunday afternoon rolling hydraulic fluid onto light poles to keep celebrating fans from climbing them in case of an Eagles victory.
  
Officers who declined to give their names reported greasing about 100 poles up and down Broad Street. They dubbed themselves the "Pole Patrol" rather than the earlier "Crisco Cops" that applied shortening that failed to stop some fans after the NFC championship victory.
  
Philadelphia's police commissioner earlier vowed a safe but effective alternative before the big game. He said police had to assure the safety of fans "as well as the people who they could fall down on."
