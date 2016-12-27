71°
Philippines searches for 18 crewmen of ship sunk by typhoon

1 hour 37 minutes 28 seconds ago December 27, 2016 Dec 27, 2016 Tuesday, December 27 2016 December 27, 2016 7:13 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines - The Philippine coast guard is picking up the search for 18 crewmen from a cargo ship that sank at the height of Typhoon Nock-Ten.

The coast guard says 14 other crewmen were rescued and one died after the ship sank near where the powerful typhoon passed Monday.

At least seven people died in the storm, including the ship's crewman and villagers who drowned.

