Philadelphia mayor slams Trump as disingenuous

WASHINGTON (AP) - Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is criticizing President Donald Trump for canceling the White House celebration of the Eagles' Super Bowl win and for panning players who refuse to stand for the National Anthem.

Kenney, a Democrat, said of Trump on Tuesday morning on CNN: "When he had the opportunity to serve his country for real, his father got him out of it, and I think it's really disingenuous for him to talk about patriotism in any way shape or form."

The mayor was referring to deferments Trump obtained during the Vietnam War for his college education and for bone spurs in his heels. Kenney said Eagles fans would take the president's withdrawing the invitation in stride.

"Eagles fans understand that our players are individuals who can stand up for themselves and stand up for what they believe in and that's what this country's about," Kenney said.