Philadelphia landlord fatally shoots tenant over unpaid rent

(Photo source: Philly.com)

PHILADELPHIA - Police say a Philadelphia landlord fatally shot her tenant during a dispute over his unpaid rent.

Capt. James Clark says 28-year-old Anthanasia Moncrief got into a shoving match with 32-year-old Richard Spadel during the argument shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Spadel had been renting a room from her.

Police say Moncrief went to get a gun and shot Spadel in the upper right back. He died at the scene.

Moncrief's court appointed attorney, Michael Wallace, declined to comment Tuesday, saying he hasn't had a chance to meet his client.

Moncrief is being held in the city's Riverside Correctional Facility. She faces a preliminary hearing Feb. 8 on charges of murder and possessing an instrument of crime.

