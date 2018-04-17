Pharmacy board issues medical marijuana permit to Baton Rouge company

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Board of Pharmacy has voted unanimously to allow Capitol Wellness Solutions to distribute medical marijuana in the capital area.

On Tuesday, the board voted 9-0 to issue the permit allowing the company to distribute the drug for region 2. There are nine regions in total across the state, and the board is granting permits to at least one company in each region and ten in total.

JUST IN: Louisiana Board of Pharmacy issues medical marijuana permit to Capitol Wellness Solutions LLC for the Baton Rouge region @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/Ae3i9TyXFj — Danielle WBRZ ?? (@DJacksonTV) April 17, 2018

Capitol Wellness will serve as the sole pharmacy permitted to distribute medical marijuana for Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas.

Last week, lawmakers moved forward with a vote to expand the state's medical marijuana program. The legislation would add more conditions to the list of diseases and disorders eligible for marijuana treatment, including glaucoma, severe muscle spasms, intractable pain, post-traumatic stress disorder and Parkinson's disease on the list.