Pharmacists struggling to keep flu medication in stock

BATON ROUGE - This year's flu season is keeping local pharmacies busy during the holidays.



"We came to pick up the Tamiflu, which they give you when you get the flu, and they were out of it," said Tricia Elliot, who said her husband had been diagnosed with the flu.



Pharmacies say they are seeing so many patients with flu symptoms, they are often quickly running out of the liquid form of Tamiflu.



"We did have have a short segment for about three or four days where we couldn't get the liquid in the Tamiflu or the generic nor that it is generic, said pharmacist Steve Yellott.



Bolton's Health Mart in Baton Rouge ran out the medicine earlier this week, which had them concerned.



"Especially this time of year, it's a big concern because this seems to be the are peak season for the flu and we want to be sure we have enough in stock to take care of our patients," Yellott said.



Bolton's was able was able to restock it's supply of Tamiflu, but only with the generic form of the medicine.



LSU was also hit hard by the flu season. The Student Health Center ran at of it supply of Tamaflu for the year, so they had to start sending students to the pharmacy. The health center passed out thousands of dosages of Tamiflu, and the LSU pharmacy only has the generic form of medicine after it also ran out the name brand Tamiflu.



''That's bad, bad for the city," Elliot said.