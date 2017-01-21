Petition seeks Trump's tax returns

WASHINGTON - An online petition seeking the release of President Donald Trump's full tax returns has garnered more than enough signatures to merit a White House response.



The petition was created on Inauguration Day and had more than 135,000 signatures by midday Saturday. Under rules established by former President Barack Obama, a petition needs 100,000 signatures within 30 days to get a response. It's unclear whether Trump's White House will respond.



The petition says the public must be aware of "unprecedented economic conflicts" by the administration, including documentation related to foreign influences and financial interests that could put Trump in violation of parts of the Constitution.



Trump has refused to release the tax returns until the IRS completes an audit. He also says journalists are the only people interested in seeing them.