Petition: Let Reggie Bush 'bring the wood' against the Falcons

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - More than 10,000 Saints fans have signed an online petition calling for former star running back Reggie Bush to lead the team out of the tunnel for Sunday's pivotal game versus the Atlanta Falcons.

The petition was posted to Change.org earlier this week and has amassed 10,000 signatures in a matter of days. Fans say they want Bush to lead the team out of the tunnel, much like he did before the Saints' 2009 Divisional playoff game. There, he ran onto the field holding a miniature bat with the words "bring the wood" inscribed into it, referencing the team's tough playstyle that season.

The petition came after Bush announced plans to retire, expressing a desire to return to the Crescent City and end his career as a Saint.

Bush was the second overall draft pick in the 2006 NFL Draft and the first pick of the Sean Payton era. He was also a key member of the Saints 2009 Super Bowl-winning team.

Bush will end his career with more than 9,000 yards from scrimmage. During his time in the NFL, he played with the Saints, Dolphins, Lions, 49ers and Bills.

You can view the petition by clicking HERE.