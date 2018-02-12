42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Peter Rabbit' team apologizes for making light of allergies

12 hours 16 minutes 22 seconds ago Sunday, February 11 2018 Feb 11, 2018 February 11, 2018 7:20 PM February 11, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Peter Rabbit" filmmakers and the studio behind it are apologizing for insensitively depicting a character's allergy in the film that has prompted backlash online.

Sony Pictures issued a statement Sunday, expressing that the film "should not have made light" of a character being allergic to blackberries "even in a cartoonish" way.

In "Peter Rabbit," which was released this weekend, the character of Mr. McGregor is allergic to blackberries. The rabbits fling the fruit at him in a scene and he is forced to use an EpiPen.

The charity group Kids with Food Allergies posted a warning about the scene on its Facebook page Friday prompting some on Twitter to start using the hashtag #boycottpeterrabbit.

The studio and filmmakers say they regret not being more aware and sensitive to the issue.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days