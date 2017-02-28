Pete Fountain's walking club struts to French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS - Although clarinetist Pete Fountain died last year, Pete Fountain's Half-Fast Walking Club strutted from Commander's Palace restaurant to the French Quarter on Tuesday, tossing beads and doubloons to recordings of his music.



A banner bore a photo of Fountain showing his eyes closed and hands folded in prayer.



That was the only solemn note. Club members were decked out from hat to shoes in nearly fluorescent spring green.