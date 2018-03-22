58°
PETA offers $5K reward after dog left with chemical burns

3 hours 8 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, March 22 2018 Mar 22, 2018 March 22, 2018 7:35 AM March 22, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Nola.com/Times Picayune

ST. ROSE, La. (AP) - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says chemicals were apparently intentionally poured along a dog's head and back, leaving him with burns all over his body.

PETA said in a news release Wednesday that it will offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information "leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of the person(s) responsible." A St. Rose, Louisiana resident found the injured 2-year-old Shih Tzu lying in a flower bed March 11. The canine was rushed to Ark Animal Hospital for treatment and faces "a long, slow, and painful recovery."

PETA says law enforcement officials have yet to make any arrests in connection with the incident. But, a St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman tells NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune the incident has not been reported to them.

