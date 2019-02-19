PETA files complaints against Hammond turtle farm

NEW ORLEANS - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has filed six complaints against a Hammond turtle and alligator farm. One alleges the family is abusing a 6-year-old by teaching him to handle alligators at Harvey Kliebert Turtle and Alligator Farm and Tours.



Melody Kliebert, who married into the family, says every generation began learning the work as children. She says children handle only baby alligators with tiny teeth or slightly larger 'gators with taped mouths.



She is not the boy's mother.



A spokeswoman says the Department of Children and Family Services cannot comment.



District Attorney Scott Perrilloux says the complaint will be forwarded to appropriate agencies for investigation.



Other complaints allege that the family mistreats animals, endangers employees and has an endangered Siamese crocodile in an inadequate pen.