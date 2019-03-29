Pet zebra escapes Florida home, is fatally shot by its owner

Photo: Shelby Danielsen Twitter

CALLAHAN, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a pet zebra escaped from a Florida home and was shot and killed by its owner, who wasn't licensed to own the animal.

News outlets report the Nassau County Sheriff's Office says the zebra, named Shadow, injured itself somehow while escaping Wednesday in the town of Callahan. Neighbors told WTLV-TV that the zebra was cornered by the owner and killed as authorities responded to the scene.

BREAKING: Zebra shot & killed in a Callahan backyard after reportedly escaping. This is a picture a neighbor took of the zebra before it was shot. We’re told it was hurt from its escape and had to be “put down”. FWC and Sheriff’s office investigating. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/6Ripd67YSA — Shelby Danielsen (@NewsShelby) March 27, 2019

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigators say the owner didn't have a valid captive wildlife license. Authorities didn't immediately release person's identity.

No other exotic animals were found on the property and the commission is trying to determine how the zebra escaped.